South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D — South Dakota State University announces Seth Thomas of Kingfield, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Overall, 3,475 students from 39 states and 24 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,500 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk. Thomas is a student in SDSU’s College of Nursing. Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Seth.

Lasell

NEWTON, MA — Grace Martin, a Lasell University student from Farmington, was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

