WOBURN, MA – Every year, the Journalism Education Foundation of New England (JEFNE) awards scholarships to high school seniors and college students who are interested in pursuing a career in the newspaper industry. The scholarships, including the MacGregor Fiske Award, are presented by the New England Newspaper and Press Association, and up to 10 students are selected.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be residents of CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, or VT and should be studying for a career in journalism. High school seniors and college students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

The application deadline is Friday, March 29, 2024. For more information, contact students@nenpa.com.

Qualifications for JEFNE Scholarships: Be a resident of New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, or VT). Must be a senior in high school or an undergraduate college student, studying journalism or a related field, planning to attend college in Fall 2024. Have a GPA of 3.0 or above. Demonstrate a serious interest in a career in journalism by sending: a cover letter, transcript, resume or biography, and letter of recommendation.

Submit a body of published work in a school news publication, general circulation newspaper, or a similar publication or a body of work prepared for a journalism class. A minimum of three works must be submitted. PLEASE NOTE: You will receive an email confirming the receipt of your application with a link to a Dropbox folder to upload the required documents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: