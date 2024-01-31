FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Farmington District Court to sexually assaulting a young girl between Jan. 1 and Oct. 11, 2023.

Norman Pelletier, 75, entered the not guilty pleas to charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. He appeared via videoconference from the Franklin County Detention Center while his attorney, Allan Lobozzo, was in the courtroom.

Pelletier was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 2, 2023. He has remained in jail since his arrest in lieu of $20,000 bail or, in the alternative, $8,500 and supervised release agreement. A conviction on each charge carries in punishable by up to 30 years in prison and at fine of up to $50,000.

Detective David Davol received a District Attorney’s Office referral from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 11. He conducted an investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit he filed with a Farmington court.

Davol wrote that he attended an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Farmington with a DHHS caseworker.

Pelletier was also interviewed by Davol and Lt. Detective David St. Laurent before he was arrested.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: