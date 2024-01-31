FARMINGTON — A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court to trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine in Wilton in 2022.

Isiah J. Walker, 46, formerly of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000.

A charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, which would have carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, was dismissed.

Walker appeared via videoconference from an Exodus Transitional Community Alternative to Incarceration program in New York. A counselor was in the room with him. His attorney, John Pelletier, and Maine Assistant Attorney General John Risler were at Franklin County Superior Court.

Walker was one of four people arrested in October 2022 at a residence at 530 Main St. in Wilton.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Wilton police Chief Ethan Kyes, police received information from 10 sources, including concerned citizens, regarding drugs being sold from the residence during a two-month investigation that began Aug. 30, 2022. Wilton Police Department conducted surveillance of the residence, including when officer Stephen Charles saw an estimated five people coming and going within a 30 to 45 minutes.

Wilton police, along with several other law enforcement officers and a drug agent, executed a search warrant at the residence Oct. 25, 2022. They seized a scale, 21.26 grams of suspected fentanyl and suspected drug proceeds. The money that was on a bed in a room upstairs appeared to be in the process of being counted, according to Risler.

A safe in the room contained 18 grams of crack cocaine and 4 grams on cocaine powder, Risler said.

Walker agreed Wednesday to a criminal forfeiture of $15,306.

Pelletier said Walker is enrolled in a “robust” two-year program with classes on conflict resolution, cognizant behavioral therapy, anger management, conflict resolution, gun violence and workforce development.

Justice Jennifer Archer delayed sentencing for two years with outlined tasks that include no use any illegal drugs and being subject to random testing. If he successfully completes the agreement he will face a fine of $1,000 to $2,000. If not, he will be sentenced to three years straight time and a $400 fine. The guilty plea will remain regardless of successful completion, Archer said.

Co-defendants were in the process this week of having their cases heard.

