RUMFORD — The Select Board voted 5-0 Thursday to approve a much-needed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system to save on energy costs at the town’s public works garage.

Approved was a bid of $167,706 by Community Energy of Rumford for a heating system using heat pumps and propane, with a back-up boiler to be used if needed. The project cost does not include electrical work, propane tanks and piping.

Town Manager Stacy Carter said the project would be paid for through a combination of monies from the town’s Poland Spring Fund and the public works capital fund.

Superintendent Dale Roberts said that despite trying to keep temperatures around 60 in the garage, during one stretch of cold weather, fuel trucks were loading heating oil at the garage every other day for a time. The garage’s boiler has been used there since 1968.

In other business, a bid of $48,000 from O’Connor GMC of Augusta for an eight-cylinder truck for the Parks & Recreation Department was approved. It was the only bid that met specifications. It replaces a truck that was totaled by flood waters from Dec. 18 storm.

The town received an insurance check of $27,000. The remainder of the cost will come out of the Parks’ capital fund, which can cover the remainder.

Darcy Klein-Bean was appointed as a member of the RSU 10 Board of Directors. She will complete the term vacated by Abbey Rice, which will expire in June. She was the only one who applied for the post.

Approved was spending $25,000 from the town’s economic development fund to a consultant for a lodging market study. The study is needed for a housing project.

The Select Board approved low bid of $474.53 from the Snowman Group of Herman for copies of the annual town report. They have used this business in the past.

