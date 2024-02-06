Rumford Fire Department’s new rescue truck has come in. Chief Chris Reed said it will be put into service in about a month. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

RUMFORD — The new Central Fire Station, located in the Falmouth Street area, is progressing on schedule, with an expected opening in June, according to Fire Chief Chris Reed.

The project, which is around $6 million, consists of a new construction, pre-engineered metal building structure at the bay, with a wood-framed structure at the offices and living quarters. That cost includes a $4.4 million bond, and a $1 million earmark from the federal government.

“The bottom line is that we need a fire station because this station over here, the cracks continues to get larger,” said Town Manager Stacy Carter.

The Central Fire Station on Congress Street, which was built in 1924, has cracks throughout because the floor cannot hold the weight of the five fire engines and two trailers. The floor was reinforced in 1991, but the cracks have continued to spread, officials said.

Rumford’s new Central Fire Station on Falmouth Street is on target for a June opening. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

