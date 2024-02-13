RUMFORD — FEMA has opened a Damage Recovery Center at Rumford Falls Auditorium, daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FEMA Assistance can be requested in the following methods:

• In person at the Rumford Falls Auditorium, 145 Congress Street, Rumford, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 7 days a week (please use entrance at 150 River Street from Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.).

• Online disasterassistance.gov

• Call the help desk at 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA Assistance is open to individuals affected by the Dec. 18 disaster.

Mexico Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day posted for Mexico residents last week, “I have spoke to several of you that have been over to the Rumford Town Hall to apply for FEMA assistance. The process is daunting to some, please do not get discouraged and feel like there is no help. If you are struggling, please come into the office to see me and I will try my best to get you the help you need. We are stronger together!”

If you have insurance, you should file a claim with your insurance company when you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot aid with losses already covered by insurance. If your insurance does not cover all your losses or is delayed, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance regarding your unmet needs.

If your primary residence was damaged by the disaster and is not livable, sanitary and safe, you may be scheduled for a home inspection to verify damage. Based on your preference indicated at the time of your application, you will receive either a letter or electronic correspondence. The letter will explain whether you are eligible for assistance, how much assistance you will receive, how the assistance must be used, and how to appeal FEMA’s decision if you do not agree with it.

Your assistance will be determined by comparing your recorded essential losses and serious needs to the types of assistance available within FEMA programs and services. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance nor can it make the survivor whole. Federal assistance from FEMA only provides funds for the basic repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and livable. You may also be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans to further assist with your recovery.

