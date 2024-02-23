CANTON — The Select Board on Thursday approved spending $7,500 to repair damaged siding on the fire station and add snow diverters to the roof.
Vice Chairwoman Michelle Larrivee shared an email from Fire Chief Jason Vaughan, asking if the expense could be covered with leftover money from last year.
“There is only approximately $4,000 in the (Fire Department) building maintenance fund,” Vaughn wrote. “Is there enough in any of the other departments that is not needed or how should we proceed?”
Selectwoman Carole Robbins said there is money in the overall town building maintenance budget lines. The motion to use some passed.
In other business, the board approved spending $282.62 for a resident’s special assistance request to pay for heating. Residents may fill out an application at the Town Office to request heating assistance, the board decided at its meeting earlier this month.
The town received a $3,000 donation for heating assistance for residents from Competitive Power Ventures, owners of the wind turbines on Canton Mountain.
