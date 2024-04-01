• Jefferson B. Humphrey, 50, of Norridgewock, probation hold, Sunday, March 24, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Emma K. Caudell, 18, of Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sunday, March 24, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda L. Cummings, 39, of Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, March 24, in Carthage, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cavan P. Eccleston, 29, of Fryeburg, Oxford County temporary warrant, Wednesday, March 27, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Steven J. Marin, 60, of Wilton, warrant five counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, March 27, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Jessica M. Powers, 41, of Wilton, violation condition of release, Thursday, March 28, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

Advertisement

• Mason W. Lavers, 36, of Farmington, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Thursday, March 28, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Eugene Tardif, 42, Jay, attaching false plates, operating while suspended or revoked, Thursday, March 28, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Lance A. Weymouth, 41, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Thursday, March 28, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Korin E. Brown, 22, Jay, domestic violence assault, Thursday, March 28, in Jay, $200 bail, by Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: