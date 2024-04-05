Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm.

Skye is a 10 year old female Pitbull mix, nicknamed Little Bird, or Beanie Baby. Meet Skye! She is an energetic older lady who loves to bounce and to capture hearts! She needs to be the only pet in the house in order to be your baby, so she requires a home with no other pets. She loves to go on walks, but just know that she will ask to be picked up! She has a thyroid condition, but with proper medication and veterinary monitoring, she is very active and healthy. Because of her hypothyroidism, Skye needs to go to a vet-approved home. Come and meet this sweet gal who is ready to be the love of your life!

Esmerelda a female, 6 months- 1 year old black and white domestic shorthair – Her Nickname is Emerald-Eyed Gal. Here is Little Miss Esmerelda! This extremely warm, playful youngster absolutely adores people. She loves to rub against your legs, and flop right over on the floor for you to pet her! She is very cuddly and sweet, and she plays well with other cats. She also likes to explore high places and find a cozy spot to nap. If you get a chance to meet her, she will look deep into your soul with her dazzling emerald eyes!

