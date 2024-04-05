PHILLIPS – On Tuesday evening, March 26, friends and family of Lewis Richard of Phillips, along with student athletes and baseball fans from around the district, gathered “under the dome” at Mt. Abram Regional High School for a very special occasion – the formal presentation of the “Lewis T. Richard Memorial Bullpen” sign for the pitching bullpen built by volunteers for the Roadrunners back in 2020.

Family members present at the ceremony were daughter Shelley Richard; son Jeff Richard and daughter-in-law MarySue Richard; daughter Bonnie Kinney and son-in-law Eric Kinney; daughter Kim Dolbier and son-in-law Noel Dolbier. Absent from the photo was daughter Darlene Richard.

Lewis was a life-long, avid baseball fan, participating over the years as a player, coach, umpire, and spectator of local teams. He also spent many hours following his beloved Red Sox. After his passing in 2019, in lieu of flowers, friends and family were encouraged to make donations to the Mt. Abram baseball program. With the help of many volunteers and additional donations, the project came to fruition. The next spring, 2020, Mt. Abram coach, Jeff Pillsbury,

spearheaded the project of building a pitchers’ bullpen adjacent to the baseball field behind the school in Salem.

Though a number of factors contributed to the delay of this long-awaited dedication, Bonnie Kinney stated, “It was gratifying to officially name it. Now we just need weather cooperation to get access to the field to place the sign!”

During the presentation, which was “short and sweet”, players listened respectfully. Photos were taken following the ceremony by Bailea Haines, a photography enthusiast and a student at Mt. Abram.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: