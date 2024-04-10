To the Editor:

I am writing to ask Jay residents to write in Danielle Brotherton for school board. The election takes place April 23 in person, but you may get a ballot at the town office and vote absentee before then.

Local elections matter. It’s important to vote for directors who support public education, who believe in the freedom to read, and who understand that teachers and school librarians have the education necessary to choose age-appropriate materials for all students.

Danielle Brotherton is an Air Force veteran , has a daughter currently in the school system and a son who will enter pre-K next fall. She is a stakeholder when it comes to having a strong public school system that values its students and employees and gives them the tools they need to succeed. Danielle will be a voice of reason and compassion.

With a background in social work, Danielle will make decisions for our students with an eye to meeting the needs of all students. I will write in Danielle Brotherton without reservation. I urge you to do the same.

Tamara Hoke

Jay

