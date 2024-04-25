LIVERMORE — Voters passed all articles on the annual town meeting warrant Tuesday, including discontinuing Wyman Road. The vote was 111-13.

They also agreed to spend up to $75,000 for a used backhoe for the highway department, 102-41, and $465,000 for capital road improvements, 120-24. The sum of $5,000 was approved for the area summer recreation program in Livermore Falls by a vote of 107-35.

The decision not to plow Wyman Road ends a 19-month controversy involving Christopher and Addie McHugh, the only residents on the road. Selectpersons first suggested stopping winter maintenance in September 2022. The following month the board voted to continue the process, after which a year had to pass before further action could be taken. That November, selectpersons voted to snowblow the road.

In February 2023, Androscoggin County commissioners determined the road must be plowed. In July 2023, selectpersons reviewed a recently completed survey that showed the deeded roadway is in a different alignment than thought. As a result, the town snowblowed less of the road and took steps to discontinue maintenance.

In other decisions Tuesday, Selectperson Brett Deyling was reelected for three years with 114 votes and Selectperson Jeremy Emerson received 117 votes for a two-year term.

Directors for Regional School Unit 73 were not chosen because Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd was not aware a ballot was needed, thinking the ballots would be provided as part of the districtwide budget Tuesday, Town Clerk Amanda Tyler said Thursday morning.

Director Andrew Sylvester filed nomination papers and will be on a June 11 ballot, Judd said.

Selectpersons may appoint Director Holly Morris, who did not file nomination papers. Her two-year term ended this month.

Morris was expected to make a decision soon about serving for another year. If she agrees, selectpersons will vote at their May 7 meeting, Judd said.

The third representative on the school board is Tasha Perkins, whose term expires in April 2025.

