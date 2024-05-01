AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their Heat Pump Installer Training.

Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply. (Registration for these courses begins after a prospective student creates a New Student Profile. Once they communicate their intended course, the Workforce Department will follow up to register them for the class.)

This 40-hour course meets the Efficiency Maine Heat Pump Installer Training requirements needed to qualify for rebates, financing, and sales leads. Using both classroom and hands-on lab instruction, it covers how to professionally install heat pump indoor units, outdoor units, and line sets. Students will get hands-on experience installing these state-of-the-art HVAC systems that are revolutionizing heating and cooling.

Students completing this course and the separately offered CMCC EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling, may qualify to work for the hundreds of Maine contractors installing heat pumps statewide.

CMCC is an Efficiency Maine Registered Trainer for Heat Pump Installer Training. CMCC Workforce and Professional Development also offers a fee of $195 Course: 608 Refrigerant EPA Certificate Training via ZOOM. All test materials included. The average starting wage for a Heat Pump Installer is $51,500 in the State of Maine. Registration for this course is required.

The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at CMCC is also partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their MIG Intensive 80-hour course, May 20 – July 11, 2024. Register today! Information and registration for the free program are available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply

Advertisement

Learn a new trade! This high-demand field includes jobs in Aerospace, Automotive, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Construction industries as well as jobs in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. The course covers a variety of welding techniques- MIG and TIG welding, industry-standard weld joints, print reading, basic metallurgy, sheet metal forming, tube welding, and grinding and polishing. Students enrolled in the course will use the brand-new state-of-the-art welding equipment on campus and earn a Welding Technician Digital Badge and certificate.

Area employers need qualified candidates. Starting full-time wages trend at $48,800 per year.

This training is just one of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CNA, CETP Gas Training, Refrigerant EPA 608, Fiber Optic Technician, Heat Pump Installer Training, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fees are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: