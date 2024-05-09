JAY — Envirothon starter kits are now available for new teams through a diversity grant from the U.S. Forest Service, National Conservation Foundation, and NCF-Envirothon.

Rob Taylor, Envirothon advisor for teams from Spruce Mountain High School applied for the funding, received $4,000 to encourage more participation in the program.

National Conservation Foundation [NCF]-Envirothon is an international program for youth 14-19 years of age which teaches youth about aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. Each year a different current environmental issue is chosen for teams to research, develop a plan to address it and give an oral presentation explaining the plan. It is North America’s largest environmental competition, according to the website. Envirothon incorporates STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math] principles, hands-on learning, and outdoor field experiences, it notes.

The Envirothon kits, valued at $200 include a Biltmore Stick, a diameter tape, basal area prism, soil core sampler, soil texture analysis kit, Secchi Disk, compass, Envirothon manual and other resources, Taylor said on Wednesday, May 1, during the Southwest Regional Envirothon held at French Falls Park in Jay.

The Secchi Disk tests water quality, determines depth of clarity in a lake or pond, Taylor noted. The soil texture analysis kit determines the amount of sand, silt and clay in a soil sample, he stated. After water and dishwashing detergent are added to soil in a jar which is then shaken and allowed to settle the sand [which makes up the largest particles found in soil] settles out first, he noted. The compass is used for orienteering, he said.

“It doesn’t have to be a school program,” Taylor indicated. “Anyone who commits to bringing a team to a regional Envirothon next year can get a kit.”

Home schooled students and youth organizations may also participate in Envirothon.

Online trainings, Zoom sessions will be available to help those interested understand how to use the equipment in the kits, Taylor stated.

Four regional Envirothons held each year determine the teams eligible to compete at the Maine Envirothon held in May.

Providing the kits is an effort to get more Envirothon teams going in the state, Taylor noted. “We still haven’t bounced back from the pandemic, especially extracurricular activities,” he stated. “It is a national thing. Fewer kids are playing sports, FIRST Robotics Competition is not back. All participation rates – the number of schools and number of students – are all down.

“This is a way to help with that,” Taylor said. “We have come a long way, still are not back.”

An analysis Taylor did of next generation science standards teachers must follow showed nearly half of the science standards being required for students in grades nine to 12 could be met through Envirothon. “In theory, a school could get kids to learn half of those standards through Envirothon-based activities,” he stressed. “It is meaningful learning for sure.”

Taylor encourages those interested to “come and see what it is all about. Schools in Maine approach Envirothon from their own unique way. It doesn’t need to be a huge time commitment.

“Participating is a learning experience in itself,” he noted. “It is worth doing.”

For more information or to obtain a kit contact Taylor by emailing rtaylor@rsu73.com or call/text 207-491-1137.

