JAY — The Select Board plans to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office about sewer rates before setting the rates for 2024-25.

Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt has given selectmen several rate scenarios to consider in a rate analysis.

Currently, the rate is a base of $320 for a minimum use for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water used, plus 10 cents per cubic foot for water use over the minimum use.

It generated about $491,400 in revenue, which was enough to cover 89% of the gross operating and maintenance budget, and 100% of net operating and maintenance budget for the current fiscal year of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, according to Holt’s information provided to the board.

The difference between the gross and net sewer budgets is the net budget considers the revenue received from Livermore Falls for its share of shared superintendent’s wages and benefits, and his associated shared expenses with the Livermore Falls Sewer Department.

One of Holt’s options is to keep the minimum use fee at $320 and raise the usage fee from 10 cents per cubic foot to 12.5 cents per cubic foot for usage over the 3,200-cubic-foot minimum use quantity. This scenario would create about $556,970 in revenue, which is 99.99% of the net budget.

This option does not leave any “wiggle room” to cover abatements throughout the year, Holt wrote.

The rate selectpersons choose will go into effect July 1.

