LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted Wednesday to continue improvements to the wastewater treatment plant at an estimated cost of $21 million when it is completed in 2026.

They also approved two change orders of just over $800,000 for equipment and related material for the upgrade.

The total amount available is $24 million, but only about $21 million will be used. About $3 million in grants will be used to pay down some of the loans, Jay/Livermore Falls Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said.

The Livermore Falls board, Jay Select Board and the two town managers toured the plant Wednesday with engineers from Wright-Pierce in Topsham before watching a PowerPoint presentation at the Town Office.

Engineers, Project Manager Jeff Preble and Project Engineer Brody Campbell gave a history of the project for which planning began in 2018. Over time as the amount of work grew the cost went from an initial $5.8 million to $21 million. Grants are estimated to cover $16 million and loans $5 million.

The plant is owned and operated by Livermore Falls and was built about 1972 and upgraded in 1998. It serves sewer users in Livermore Falls and Jay. The two towns are splitting the cost of the upgrade.

Each town will be responsible to pay about $155,000 per year over 20 years at 2% interest. Livermore Falls sewer users pay for operation and maintenance of the plant and debt service. Jay sewer users pay for operation and maintenance of the plant, and debt service is paid by through general taxation.

“The plant is really starting to come along,” Preble told selectmen before the tour.

The group visited all aspects of the plant, including influent pump stations, clarifiers, wash process, chlorine contact tanks, control rooms, electrical rooms, heating system room and more to see how work is progressing.

A canopy was installed over the walkway between two very large, trickling filters to protect the electrical equipment and to reduce snow, ice and rain exposure to the walkway to make it safer for workers, Preble said. Work on sludge holding tanks and primary clarifiers is done.

Remaining work includes a wash press estimated at $450,000, additional retaining walls, fencing and site improvements, odor control estimated at $350,000, and secondary clarifier, new dewatering unit estimated at $1 million, Campbell said.

Holt said he plans to hold an open house when the project is complete.

