Garrett Reynolds cuts the ribbon Friday, May 3, to celebrate the expansion of Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC at 169 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. JP Fortier, executive director Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is seen holding the ribbon during the ceremony while others watch. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — An open house May 3-6 with a a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 3, celebrated additions made at Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC.

“Holy moly, it’s beautiful,” Marcia Oliver of Chesterville exclaimed Saturday morning, May 4, on entering the retail space. “Oh my God, it’s gorgeous. It’s come such a long way. What a transformation.”

Marcia Oliver of Chesterville on Saturday morning, May 4, enters the expanded retail space at Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC in Farmington. The ramp and stairs provide a choice for those accessing the facility. At left the entrance to Greenhouse 9 is seen. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Last August selectmen approved a $90,000 Economic Development Program Community Development Block Grant for the business owned by Garrett Reynolds. In addition to the grant funding, a $100,000 loan and $60,000 from owner investment were to be used to build a 2,400 square foot [30 feet by 80 feet] year-round heated greenhouse, expand the floral/retail shop and hire four new employees, according to information provided then. One of the many requirements for the grant funds is to create full-time and full-time equivalent jobs for low to moderate income people, the information noted.

Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC staff is seen Friday, May 3, during an open house at the expanded facility in Farmington. Pictured bottom row from left are Tessa Pingree, Buffy Reeve and Elliott Sharples. Back from left are Autumn Freeman, Izzy Morin, Beth Reynolds, Kurt Reynolds, Garrett Reynolds and Wyatt Dalton. Submitted photo

On Saturday Reynolds said he got involved when he was 18. “I fully bought the business in 2021,” he stated. “I have nine greenhouses now. It came out good. We are happy with it.”

Garrett Reynolds, his girlfriend Elliott Sharples and his dog Elvis are seen Friday, May 3, during an open house at Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC in Farmington. He owns the business that has been expanded through an Economic Development Program Community Development Block Grant and his investments. Submitted photo

People love their flowers, Reynolds said after someone asked where to find seedlings.

“Two falls ago I bought the house next door which enabled us to expand the retail area and allowed us to put up Greenhouse 8,” he noted while standing in Greenhouse 9. “The property line is actually halfway through this facility. The grant allowed for this greenhouse kit here, we expanded our retail store and tied them together.”

The new facilities have made it possible to grow more plants, Reynolds stated. “Our trees, shrub selections, just the nursery stock has really grown recently,” he said. “As well as we are starting to do things like workshops with the new facility.”

A display of flowers seen Saturday morning, May 4, provides a burst of color in the newly expanded retail space at Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC in Farmington. PPam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Riverside, 169 Farmington Falls Road, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Christmas, Reynolds noted. For more information call 207-778-3566.

“We really appreciate the whole community being so supportive of all of us,” Reynolds said. “It’s very nice.”

