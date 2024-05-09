FARMINGTON — An open house May 3-6 with a a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 3, celebrated additions made at Riverside Greenhouses and Florist LLC.

“Holy moly, it’s beautiful,” Marcia Oliver of Chesterville exclaimed Saturday morning, May 4, on entering the retail space. “Oh my God, it’s gorgeous. It’s come such a long way. What a transformation.”

Last August selectmen approved a $90,000 Economic Development Program Community Development Block Grant for the business owned by Garrett Reynolds. In addition to the grant funding, a $100,000 loan and $60,000 from owner investment were to be used to build a 2,400 square foot [30 feet by 80 feet] year-round heated greenhouse, expand the floral/retail shop and hire four new employees, according to information provided then. One of the many requirements for the grant funds is to create full-time and full-time equivalent jobs for low to moderate income people, the information noted.

On Saturday Reynolds said he got involved when he was 18. “I fully bought the business in 2021,” he stated. “I have nine greenhouses now. It came out good. We are happy with it.”

People love their flowers, Reynolds said after someone asked where to find seedlings.

“Two falls ago I bought the house next door which enabled us to expand the retail area and allowed us to put up Greenhouse 8,” he noted while standing in Greenhouse 9. “The property line is actually halfway through this facility. The grant allowed for this greenhouse kit here, we expanded our retail store and tied them together.”

The new facilities have made it possible to grow more plants, Reynolds stated. “Our trees, shrub selections, just the nursery stock has really grown recently,” he said. “As well as we are starting to do things like workshops with the new facility.”

Riverside, 169 Farmington Falls Road, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Christmas, Reynolds noted. For more information call 207-778-3566.

“We really appreciate the whole community being so supportive of all of us,” Reynolds said. “It’s very nice.”

