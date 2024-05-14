RUMFORD — Directors of Regional School Unit 10 on Monday approved summer camping, canoeing and biking trips for Mountain Valley High School students.

Teachers Todd Papianou and Karen Wilson are leading the trips through the summer Falcon Camp for students.

Wilson told the board the outings were planned so teenagers “can get in the outdoors and enjoy all of the things that New England has to offer.”

The events are free to students and funded by Maine West and the Betterment Fund, and supported by RSU 10.

There will be three weeks of camping, with students and staff traveling to recreation areas in western Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont to bike, hike and canoe, Wilson said.

Papianou said one of the goals of the program is to have introductory level activities and build a skill set and confidence in a particular activity where, if they go on and leave Mountain Valley at a high enough skill level, they can get a job doing the sport activity or become a guide.

