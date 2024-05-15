RUMFORD — During the Regional School Unit 10 board meeting Monday, Superintendent Deb Alden announced that Mountain Valley Middle School Teacher Elizabeth Ledesma received the Oxford County 2024 Teacher of the Year award.

Ledesma, a fifth-grade language arts teacher, received the award during a ceremony on May 9 at the state capitol, where she and 15 other Maine teachers received the 2024 award for their respective counties. Ledesma said by email on Tuesday to the Rumford Falls Times: “Being the 2024 Oxford County Teacher of The Year is so special to me, as I grew up here in Rumford.

“More importantly, it means bringing a positive light to our area and provides a platform to illuminate how special the River Valley truly is — we are a community like no other. This honor doesn’t shine a light on me, but on all the amazing educators who are currently working in our district, as well as those who came before, many whom influenced who I am as a person and educator.”

It’s the second time since last year that the district has had a teacher win the Oxford County award; last year’s winner, Lacey Todd, also a teacher at MVMS, nominated Ledesma for this year’s award.

In an endorsement nomination letter for Ledesma for Maine Teacher of the Year, MVMS Principal Carrie Luce said, “Ledesma is an outstanding educator who consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that every student in her classroom receives a high-quality education.

“Her commitment to fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment is evident in the way she engages with her students. One of Mrs. Ledesma’s greatest strengths is her ability to inspire a love for reading in her students,” Luce wrote.

According to the Maine Department of Education website, “the teachers will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process and Maine’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.”

