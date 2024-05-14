FARMINGTON — A section of Bailey Hill Road between Davis and Osborne roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for a culvert replacement.

Bailey Hill Road connects with Maple Avenue and ends at the intersection of Weeks Mills Road.

Three culverts need to be replaced, said Farmington Public Works Administrative Assistant Leia Durrell. The culvert being replaced Thursday is the major one, she noted. It will be possible to maintain one open lane when the others are replaced, according to Durrell, so the road will not need to be closed again.

