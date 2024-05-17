Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Harriet is a three year old female retriever mix with the nicknames: of Corn Chip, and Harriet the Spy. Miss Harriet has been with us here at the shelter longer than any other animal we have here after being abandoned on our front step in 2022. She is an extremely sweet lady who came to us with a severe case of mange, and a lot of other skin conditions. With allergy testing, treatment, and lots of love, her skin has improved immensely. She is severely allergic (literally off the charts) to many things, but most notably dust, all kinds of mites, ragweed, birch, hazelnut tree, and marsh elder. These allergies are extremely severe, and require lots of care, money, and veterinary maintenance. Because of this, Harriet would need to go to a vet-approved home. She does well with children and other dogs if they are tolerant, because she can be a bit in-your-face with other dogs. However, Miss Harriet does not like cats, and it is not recommended for her to go to a home with any. With people, she is extremely sweet and gentle and is guaranteed to make you smile!

Hendrick is a male tuxedo domestic short-hair between one and three years old, with the very fitting nickname of Jimi Hendrix. Meet Hendrick! This handsome tuxedo is pretty relaxed overall. He is indifferent to other cats, as he coexists well with everyone. He tends to keep to himself rather than play with others, but he just kind of hangs out, unbothered by all the chaos. He would do well in a multi-cat home, and he has the potential to become more social once he is in a home. He is interested in people and will follow you around once you have his attention. Come meet this rockstar to bring him home!

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: