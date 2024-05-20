FARMINGTON — Weeks Mills Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to replace a culvert.

“We have a 36-inch cross culvert that needs to be replaced,” Philip Hutchins, Public Works Department head wrote in the announcement. “This is for one day only.”

Osborne Road will be accessible, but traffic coming from New Sharon will be detoured to Bailey Hill Road, it was noted.

Davis, Weeks Mills and Maple Avenue/Bailey Hill roads are on the paving schedule for 2024, it was noted in December when the paving bid was awarded. Bailey Hill Road was closed Thursday for a culvert replacement before the paving planned for later this summer.

