ANDOVER — The Select Board approved a $10,000 contract Tuesday with a landscape architect to create a recreation park on South Main Street.

The design work by Sashie Misner Landscape Architecture of Portland will include improving the tennis court and work on the upper and lower fields of Grimaldi Field, selectmen said at their meeting at the Town Hall. They agreed the design work is not to exceed $10,000, the amount voters approved during a special town meeting in March.

Board Chairman Brian Mills said Wednesday that an eight-member committee has formed to apply for a $170,000 to $200,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to construct the park. The application is due by June 28, Mills said.

“We are looking for around $170,000 to $200,000, which half will be reimbursed if the grant is approved,” he wrote in an email Wednesday. “This will redo the tennis court into a multiuse pickleball and tennis, an upgraded play area with equipment, a bathroom of some nature with a water source, parking and some trail design.”

In another matter, selectmen approved $7,490 for sidewalk removal and paving in front of the Town Hall on Elm Street.

“It’s about 140 feet of sidewalk; four feet wide and about two and one half inches of new pavement,” Mills said.

Selectman Justin Thacker asked Mills if the money was approved at a town meeting last June.

Mills said residents approved $15,000.

The annual town meeting will be held at 8 a.m. June 15 at the Town Hall, and town elections are June 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall.

