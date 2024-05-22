LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen increased the sewer rate Tuesday and changed the Town Office hours from a five-day week to a four-day week beginning July 1.

The sewer rate has not been increased since 2019 when it went to $75 per unit plus 71 cents a cubic foot of water used. Sewer users were billed quarterly.

This year the rate will be based on water used and not units, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said. Users will be billed once a year with two payments due.

The net revenue goal is for 2024-25 is $825,000 and the gross revenue is $1.1 million, according to Holt’s information. The net revenue includes what Jay pays for its share of the operation and maintenance of the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The board voted unanimously to set the minimum use fee at $320 for up to 3,200 cubic feet, and 16.5 cents per cubic foot over that.

“This would create (about) $827,000 in revenue,” Holt said.

The average sewer bill under the new rate would be $865 per year.

It’s now $762.

The town has 670 billing accounts.

Holt said if there are two water meters at a residence, there will be two separate bills with the minimum use and overage amounts for each one.

In other business, selectmen set the new Town Office hours at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting July 1. The office will be closed Fridays.

A survey on office hours was conducted at the polls in April and at the Town Office. There were 120 votes for 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday. The next highest was 118 votes for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

In other office-related business, selectmen approved a request from the town manager to close June 27 and 28 for year-end financial recordkeeping. The town switched to a new chart of accounts this year and will be switching to it in its software program to start the new fiscal year July 1.

