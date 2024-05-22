FARMINGTON — Voters approved a $45 million budget for Regional School Unit 9 on Tuesday during the annual hearing at Mt. Blue High School.

A final vote will be held June 11 at polling stations in the district’s 10 towns.

The budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1, is $4 million more than this year’s $41 million.

The district is allocating $2.98 million from the balance forward account to offset some of the increase.

Superintendent Christian Elkington said the district has not stayed competitive in wages and benefits compared to neighboring districts.

“In order to stay competitive and to hire qualified staff,” he said, “we have to compete with the others around us.”

The budget for regular instruction is $12.69 million, which is a 12.53% increase. It includes contractual wage and benefit increases and new long-term and one-year positions.

The $2.98 million is proposed to be spent as follows:

• $250,000 for a building renovation fund set for 2027-28.

• $250,000 for reserve accounts.

• $1.05 million for new long-term and one-year positions, including three teaching and three education technician positions.

• $385,000 for building and grounds projects, including unfinished work at the Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education.

• $1.05 million toward reducing taxes.

Paul Mills served as moderator. RSU 9 directors, school administrators and residents from district towns attended. Those towns include Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Temple, Starks, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

