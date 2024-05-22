FARMINGTON — On May 9, after days of special activities in coordination with National Nurses Week, nursing leaders and peers recognized 12 Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) nursing and direct care professionals who selflessly dedicate and contribute to the advancement of patient care and healing through the organization’s annual Nursing Excellence and Nursing Care Partner awards.

The event was hosted in the Bass Room and award nominees were encouraged to invite their families for the dinner and ceremony.

Eight nurses (RNs), three certified nursing assistants (CNA) and one medical assistant (CMA) were nominated for demonstrating MaineHealth’s core values of patient centered, respect, integrity, excellence, ownership, and innovation. They included: Andrea Howe, RN; Emily Clemens, RN; Kristen Welch, RN; Samantha Ellis, RN; Ashley Provencher, RN; Katrina Gervais, RN; Molly Elwell, RN; Keelin Trask, RN; Marsha Thomas, CNA; Alison Prior, CNA; Madison White, CNA; and Lisbeth Pratt, CMA.

FMH Chief Nursing Officer Deanna Orfanidis, said in her opening remarks, “Under the theme ‘You Make THE Difference,’ we acknowledge the pivotal role each of the nominees plays in our shared mission of healing and compassion. Every day, their dedication touches the lives of our patients, their families, and our colleagues, shaping positive outcomes and fostering a sense of community within our health care environment.”

Jolene Luce, director of Western Maine Area Health Education Center, which is hosted by FMH, served as emcee and read each nomination letter to the audience.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Keelin Trask, RN, (hospital) and Ashley Provencher, RN, (ambulatory) were named as the award recipients of the Nursing Excellence Award, while Lisbeth Pratt, CMA, and Madison White, CNA, were named as award recipients of the Nursing Care Partner Award.

Keelin Trask, who provides nursing care on the Family Birthing Unit was highly praised for her exceptional contributions across various roles as a labor and delivery nurse, pediatric nurse, nurse in charge, and support person for all. Nominated by an appreciative hospital staff member, her recommendation read, “Keelin’s expertise in managing complex deliveries, providing critical care and offering unwavering support to families during childbirth is admirable. Regardless of whether you’re the patient, nurse, health care provider or the support person in the room during a delivery—you feel thankful and safe because she is there.”

Ashely Provencher, who is the lead nurse at Livermore Falls Family Practice, was nominated by Lenia Coates and Kelli Gats. “I knew I could count on Ashley to assist with referrals, medication changes, documentation needs and office visits. If I had questions, she was able to provide answers in a very timely fashion. If there was a concern or process that needed to be addressed, she followed up,” stated Gats in her nomination.

Lisbeth Pratt, a certified medical assistant, has provided patient care at Franklin Health Surgery for more than 20 years. Nominated by care team member Carley Fenning, RN, her nomination declared, “Lisbeth has the difficult job of not only accommodating surgeon’s schedules while in the office, but also the operating room, endoscopy suite, and the Martha B. Webber Breast Center. Through all these challenges she has flawlessly kept patients happy, the surgeons without complaint and their schedules seamless.”

Madison White is a certified nursing assistant, who provides patient care on the third floor Med/Surg unit. She was nominated by colleagues Molly Elwell and Emily Clemens. Elwell said in her recommendation, “Madison always stays in constant communication with the nurses and is willing to pitch in and help out in any way she can. She is a strong patient advocate, always keeping her patients’ best interests in mind. Madison has a passion for patient care that it is noticeable each and every day she steps foot on the floor.”

The culmination of the event was marked by the presentation of the Nursing Partner Award, honoring a nonclinical care team member embodying the nursing philosophy of quality patient-centered care. Rev. Tim Walmer was bestowed with this recognition for his compassionate spiritual support provided to hospitalized patients and their families, being described as “going the extra mile to take the time to sit with patients who need the support and providing a listening ear during a difficult time.”

