RANGELEY — Two people are vying for election to a three-year term on the Select Board on June 11.

Selectman Ethna Thompson is being challenged by Jacob “Jake” Beaulieu.

Only one resident took out nomination papers for four seats on the Regional School Unit 78 board of directors.

Director Robert “Ryan” Wilbur filed papers for a three-year term. No one took out papers for another three-year term and two, two-year terms. Those positions could be filled by write-in candidates.

Michelle Laliberte and Lindsey Savage are seeking election to two, three-year terms to the Parks Commission. Samantha White is unopposed for a two-year term.

Running unopposed for a three-year term on the Sewer Commission is Lee Grant.

No one is officially running for two, three-year terms on the Budget Committee. Those positions could also be filled with write-in candidates.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

