KINGFIELD — The Select Board held candid discussions Monday on property valuations and community aesthetics, with Maine School Administrative District 58 Director Mary Nodine highlighting the town’s challenges.

Nodine’s remarks delved into the issue of property valuations and the need for fairness.

“Our valuation is largely driven by nonresidents,” she said, citing data indicating that 45% of properties are owned by people who don’t live here. She proposed potential adjustments to taxation, such as a short-term rental tax or a tax discount for long-term residents, to address this imbalance.

“I have some thoughts on property valuations, I am aware of the challenges of the budget,” Nodine said. “I want to talk about what we can do as a town. We have a short-term rental tax; what would be more impactful would be to allow some type of tax discount. Changing the taxes in this way would have an immediate impact on property value challenges and inequities and shift the tax burden but over time.”

Board Chairman Wade Browne echoed Nodine’s concerns, particularly regarding tuition fees for out-of-town students.

“Like New Portland, the kids are coming from away to school here, why aren’t they being charged what Kingfield is being charged?” Browne asked, highlighting discrepancies in the current system.

Advertisement

The response was that it isn’t legal to charge the out-of-town students the same amount as Kingfield students.

Browne used the need for an ambulance to be shared amongst multiple towns as an example of how the school budget could be approached. He said, “Even with NorthStar (Ambulance), they had to come up with a new formula for each town to determine the cost for an ambulance based on valuation, population and distance from the hospital.” He said that is a way for everyone to pay their fair share.

“I can see why people want to shift the burden; it definitely doesn’t seem fair, like we are carrying the district,” Nodine said.

In other business, there was a debate regarding the fate of children’s artwork on town planters.

Selectperson Kim Jordan acknowledged the community’s disappointment over the removal of murals without proper authorization.

“I got a lot of phone calls,” she said. “People are upset they were painted over. That is a misuse of town property.”

Advertisement

Polly MacMichael, who initiated the painting project, expressed regret over the misunderstanding, clarifying her intention to enhance the town’s aesthetics.

“I didn’t know I was doing anything wrong,” MacMichael said. She said she asked the Village Enhancement Committee if she could paint them and take care of them, emphasizing the need for better communication and coordination.

MacMichael said the locations of the planters will be scattered downtown. She said they will be placed wherever they look best, where people want them, and where the caring and maintenance of them can be easily accessible.

Asked how the students came to paint them, Town Manager Leanna Targett said years ago she arranged to have the students paint them after there was discussion about decorating the planters.

MacMichael pointed out there are still some planters not painted.

Browne said it all boils down to asking; He said he didn’t think it was malicious.

The board agreed they wanted the planters to be in use; the issue was painting them without discussion.

The school budget vote will take place June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Webster Hall, 38 School St.

The next Select Board meeting will be held June 17.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: