WILTON — A Farmington man died Wednesday morning after the Jeep he was driving went off of U.S. Route 2 East near New Life Pentecostal Church and struck a tree, police Chief Ethan Keyes wrote in a news release.

Ernest Dunham, 64, likely suffered a medical event, Kyes said.

The crash was reported about 6:41 a.m. and remains under investigation.

The Jeep Liberty was heading toward the Big Apple convenience store and went off the right side of the westbound lane and onto the lawn of the New Life Pentecostal Church. It continued into the woods and struck a tree.

Dunham was pronounced dead at the scene, Kyes said. He was alone in the Jeep.

Wilton Police Department, Wilton Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.

