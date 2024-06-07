REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has launched the Maine Farmcast, a podcast that features weekly conversations with experts from across the country sharing insights and advice for both new and seasoned farmers running operations of any size.

“This is a way to share conversations around the livestock industry that relate to research, production, nutrition, reproduction, diseases, husbandry and economics,” explains Colt Knight, associate Extension professor and state livestock specialist, who started the podcast with his colleagues Glenda Pereira, assistant Extension professor and state dairy specialist, and Rachel White, assistant Extension professor of sustainable agriculture.

“Our goal is to bring not only expertise, but also practical advice about how to apply cutting-edge research to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farming operations,” says Pereira.

Dean of Extension Hannah Carter adds, “One unique aspect of the services Extension provides is the large number of local connections our staff make with people in communities all across the state. As the world relies more and more on digital technologies, especially for communication, we need to embrace new and evolving opportunities to reach out to the people who benefit most from our work. The Maine Farmcast will do just that.”

Topics discussed on the podcast will include latest research results and ongoing projects; practical information about day-to-day operations, as well as guidance about emerging issues like H5N1 outbreaks. Hosts will interview fellow Extension educators from across the country, industry professionals, researchers and farmers.

“Farmers are busy folks who don’t always have time to check emails, read scientific journals, or go to educational seminars,” says Knight. “Podcasts are a way for farmers to listen to up-to-date information on-the-go while working, driving or operating equipment.”

A primary focus of the Maine Farmcast is to reach livestock farmers, but the diverse conversations will relate to anyone wanting to learn more about the ins and outs of livestock production including other extension agents, educators, agricultural service providers and the general public. If you would like to share an idea for a future podcast or have any other questions, email the team at extension.farmcast@maine.edu.

To learn more and listen to all episodes, visit the podcast website. Maine Farmcast is also available on most major podcast players including Apple and Spotify.

