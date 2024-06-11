RANGELEY — Residents elected Jacob Beaulieu to a three-year selectman’s term Tuesday over incumbent Ethan Thompson by a vote of 146-125.
Selectman Samantha White was elected to a two-year term on the Parks Commission with 220 votes.
Voters also elected Robert “Ryan” Wilbur to another three-year term on the Regional School Unit 78 board of directors.
No one took out papers for a second position on the board.
Lee Grant was elected with 238 votes to three-year term on the Sewer Commission.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.