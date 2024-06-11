LIVERMORE FALLS — John Barbioni and Margaret Leclerc each received nine write-in votes Tuesday for a two-year selectman’s term.

Town Clerk Doris Austin plans to contact each to see who would like to finish the term of Ernie Souther who resigned in April.

No one took out nomination papers for the position.

Residents voted 127-60 to vote by secret ballot on all warrant article at future town meetings. The question won’t be asked again unless someone petitions or asks the Board of Selectmen to ask voters to change it.

Voters also authorized selectmen, on behalf of the town, to use future airplane excise tax refunds for the benefit of the Bowman Field Flying Club for airfield improvements. The vote was 151-30.

Residents approved a development standards ordinance that combines six ordinances into one. The vote was 117-68.

The Planning Board developed the ordinance to comply with new state laws that promote affordable housing. It includes adding accessory dwellings that are at least 190 square feet if they meet setback requirements.

Modular homes, including mobile homes, will no longer be prohibited in the village area as long as they meet the other requirements in the ordinance, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay previously said.

