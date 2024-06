JAY — Police charged a 16-year-old boy with punching another juvenile Tuesday afternoon near Franchetti’s Home Town Market at 4 Main St., Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

The fistfight was reported about 3 p.m., and it appears one person was assaulted, he said.

Officer Anthony York is investigating and another juvenile may be charged, Caton said.

York was assisted by the Livermore Falls Police Department.

