FARMINGTON— The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met on Thursday, June 13, to discuss various matters including staff recognitions and budget approvals. Chair Dorothy Robinson highlighted the achievements of staff members for April and May.

Robinson announced that Jake Perry of Cascade Brook School, a special education teacher was the professional staff member of the month for April. “Jake exemplifies the qualities of a truly exceptional leader,” Robinson said. “His enthusiasm creates a contagiously positive learning environment. He sets high expectations for his students but balances that with unwavering support. This combination is a recipe for success as evidenced by his students’ remarkable progress.”

Cynthia Pooler, custodian at G.D. Cushing School was recognized as the support staff member of the month for April. Robinson described Pooler as “a ray of sunshine” who “goes above and beyond to keep our classrooms sparkling clean.” Pooler’s efforts were particularly noted during an incident where she assisted in moving furniture and materials after Miss Johnson’s classroom flooded due to a burst pipe, showcasing her proactive and meticulous nature, said Robinson.

For May, Kevin McFadden, a science teacher at Mount Blue High School was named professional staff member of the month. Robinson praised McFadden for his rigorous coursework and creative teaching methods, including the introduction of beekeeping and leading a workshop on creating online escape rooms.

The support staff member of the month for May was Robert Tourtelotte, a custodian at Cape Cod Hill School. Robinson commended Tourtelotte for his dedication to creating a positive and supportive environment, highlighting his initiative in creating helper jobs for students to regulate their emotions.

During the meeting, the board also shared updates on various initiatives. Gloria McGraw spoke about the recent eighth grade certificate night, calling it “just amazing.”

Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin announced the approval of a literacy grant, allowing for professional development and the purchase of supplies. “We have 18 teachers signed up for June 24,” Poulin said.

Superintendent Christian Elkington shared his satisfaction with the recent meetings with new staff. “I’ve been quite happy with the conversations,” he said. “Many said RSU 9 has a good reputation.”

Mary Redmond Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education noted that there were 30 graduates at the adult education ceremony, with Commissioner Pender Makin as the speaker.

Technology Director Kevin Bremmer informed the board about the district’s acceptance into the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance Workforce Ready Program, which aims to integrate computer science and computational thinking into existing curricula.

The board approved several motions, including the computation and declaration of votes, assessment warrants and installment schedules for the fiscal year, and the authorization for the superintendent to hire professional and support staff through the summer.

The request for a one-year leave of absence by Director Williams of the Foster Career and Technical Education Center for the 2024-2025 school year was also approved.

Superintendent Elkington expressed his happiness about the recent passing of the school budget.

The meeting concluded with unanimous support for all motions presented. The next meeting will be held June 25. The first meeting in July has been canceled, decided upon during the meeting.

