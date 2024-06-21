CHESTERVILLE — Mark your calendar now. The Chesterville Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, with a rain date of Aug. 18. This year’s theme is ”Baseball Theme”. The activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both outside and inside. However, the day will kick off at 9 a.m. with Greg Soule organizing and starting the parade.

There will be plenty of food available to buy with the Heritage Society doing hamburgers and hot dogs, the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers providing a chicken BBQ, and the Ice Cream Truck will be on site.

The live band, No Left Turn will share their wonderful music.

The Bounce House will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Michael Cooper Show is proposed for 11. There will be a Petting Zoo from 12-2 p.m. There will also be baseball themed games on the baseball field.

Inside the Chesterville Town Hall will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is $20 to have a table, bring your own table and tent if needed.

It looks like a fantastic, fun day is being planned. We hope you can join us.

For more information contact Katlin at the town office, 778-2433.

