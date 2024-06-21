PHILLIPS — Paul Motts of Bethel, an eagles naturalist, plans to present a program about “Eagles of Maine” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at the Phillips Area Community Center [The PACC] on Depot St in Phillips. The presentation will follow the annual PACC meeting and pot luck dinner. All are welcome to attend the meeting and dinner.

The program will focus on learning all about the habits of nesting eagles and more.

Winona Davenport asked Motts to offer his presentation on eagles after his impressive lecture on the 2024 April eclipse. Motts was an interpretive park ranger for the National Park Service, where he delivered programs on many diverse natural subjects.

Winona Davenport, on behalf of the PACC board would like to invite all interested parties to the annual meeting to discuss future shows and presentations. This event is sponsored by Art Lage and Cynthia Morgan.

