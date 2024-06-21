KINGFIELD — The highly anticipated 20th Anniversary Kingfield POPS Concert is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, featuring an extraordinary lineup of talented musicians and performers. This year’s concert will showcase the renowned Bangor Symphony Orchestra, along with regional favorites Micah Madore, Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew, and The Walrus.

In keeping with the mission of the Kingfield POPS, children aged 17 and under will have free admittance to the event, making it a perfect outing for families. The Kingfield POPS summer concert, Maine’s premier outdoor summer concert, aims to support and promote the arts for the youngest members of our rural Maine communities through the summer concert and through school programs.

The evening will be a well-rounded event with live music, local food vendors including Hungry Mama and Turcotte’s To-Go, and a fireworks finale after dark.

Tickets for the Kingfield POPS concert are available for purchase at Mainely Provisions and Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield, as well as online at kingfieldpops.org. Early pricing starts at $30, and tickets will be available at the gate for $35.

Since its inception in 2003, the Kingfield POPS has been a beloved annual tradition, bringing together music enthusiasts from near and far. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert had to take a two-year hiatus. However, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, as it marks the 20th anniversary celebration.

The Kingfield POPS not only provides exceptional entertainment but also actively supports the arts in our communities. Collaborating with local school districts, the POPS offers an instrument repair and loan program, ensuring that young musicians have access to quality instruments. Moreover, the organization brings visual and performing arts into schools, enriching the educational experience of students and providing opportunities they may not otherwise have.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kingfield POPS summer concert,” said Annie Twitchell, Kingfield POPS board member. “I remember the first show when I was a kid, and to be able to share our 20th show with our community and the next generation is just incredible. I really hope to see you all there.”

The Kingfield POPS Concert is dedicated to creating and nurturing a vibrant local arts environment that enhances the quality of life and fosters economic growth in the Western Mountains region. It is a celebration of our heritage, our families, and the joy that music and the arts bring to our lives.

For more information about the 20th Anniversary Kingfield POPS Concert and to purchase tickets, please visit kingfieldpops.org. Join us for an evening of enchanting melodies, unforgettable performances, and a celebration of the arts.

