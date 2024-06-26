JAY — Kristie Cooper, a Tri-Town 4th of July Parade organizer, told the Select Board on Monday that there are only 30 to 35 participants in the parade so floats are still welcome.
The parade takes place July 3 in Jay and Livermore Falls.
There will be monetary awards for the floats, including most patriotic, most creative and a judges choice float, she said.
A man is entering a float to carry about 24 veterans if anyone is interested in participating, organizer Jeff Cooper said.
“Organizers are trying to make this the most exciting celebration the community has seen in years,” according to a Facebook message.
The Stars and Stripes Festival that was to happen in Livermore Falls on July 3 has been canceled for this year, Kristie Cooper said after the meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a request to close Main Street/Route 4, for the duration of the parade. The road will also be closed at the Livermore Falls end.
The plan is to close the road below Hyde Road about 4:40 p.m.
Parade participants will gather at Spruce Mountain High School and line up down Main Street at 4 p.m. The parade will start at 5 p.m. at Memco on Main Street in Jay and go down Main Street to Water Street in Livermore Falls.
Vehicles will be able to go down Foundry Road, which will be opened that day.
Anyone with questions regarding the parade can email the committee at Tritownparade2024@yahoo.com or call Kristie Cooper at 207-320-1191.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.