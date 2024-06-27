WILTON — The Wilton Free Public Library recently hosted its much–anticipated annual Fancy Nancy Tea Party. The event saw an impressive turnout of around 70 attendees who wore their fanciest attire, bringing their teacups and blankets for a splendid outdoor picnic.

Children’s Librarian Cassandra Savage shared her excitement about the event, saying, “We had many helping hands from our library board who served ice cream and color-changing butterfly tea with glitter.”

The weather cooperated beautifully, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. “We had roughly 70 people attend,” Savage said. “A wonderful community member, Joni, painted faces, and we handed out crowns and had a jewelry making station. It was the perfect weather day for a tea party.” The combination of crafts, music, and treats created a magical atmosphere for all who attended, she noted.

Upcoming summer events:

The fun continues at the Wilton Free Public Library with the launch of the Summer Reading Program. Savage said the program themed “Adventure Begins Here” promises a summer filled with fun and educational activities for children of all ages.

The program officially kicked off Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. with a KindKids concert at the library, complete with snacks courtesy of a generous community member. Attendees received information about the summer programming and a calendar of events.

Throughout July, Savage said children can look forward to a variety of activities, including:

• Camping and hiking: Explore the great outdoors with guided hikes, including an adventure to French Mountain.

• Yoga and cooking: Engage in relaxing yoga sessions and learn new culinary skills.

• Craft time: A special craft session for big kids aged 11–16.

• Storytimes: Enjoy engaging story sessions at the library.

• Events at Kineowatha Park: Participate in fun activities held in the beautiful park setting.

The program culminates July 24 with an adventure–themed costume party at the library featuring snacks, games, and prizes for participants who have met their reading goals.

Children will be encouraged to read a variety of literature throughout the month to earn prizes and enter a drawing for a grand prize. They will receive their own passports to track their reading progress, said Savage.

For more information, contact Savage at the library at 645–4831 or wfplkids@wilton-free.lib.me.us. Stay updated on summer happenings by visiting the library’s Facebook page.

