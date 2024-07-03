LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating who vandalized a bus building and two storage units at the Regional School Unit 73 property on Cedar Street.

After police received the report Monday, school officials turned over video camera surveillance, Police Chief Abe Haroon said Tuesday.

The spray-painted graffiti did not include obscenities, just some words, letters and drawings. He could not say when it happened because it is part of the investigation.

Haroon said they are looking for two people of interest seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.

