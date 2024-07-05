FARMINGTON — The Maine New Farmers Project at University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a farm visit on July 9, 2024 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Rustic Roots Farm, 120 Vipah Lane in Farmington.

Farmer/owner Erica Emery will discuss small tools for small-scale farming. This event is geared toward people interested in starting a farm in Maine or who have started one in the last ten years and provides an opportunity to learn important skills as well as network with other farmers and service providers.

The event is free; registration on the program webpage https://extension.umaine.edu/new-farmers/training-opportunities/learn-with-us/new-farmers-project-farm-visit-series/ is required to stay up to date with updates and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard, 207.944.6391; christina.howard@maine.edu.

