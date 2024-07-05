CARRABASSETT VALLEY —Summer reading programs are designed to encourage children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. There are many benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read.

Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels; everyone gets a free library membership at the CVPL. Story-time will be held on the last Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The library will also offer passive programming which means that you can pick up the activity any day. They will be available for 4 weeks starting July 10. Everyone of all ages is welcome!

Sign-up has begun. The first 20 children to sign up receive a book bag, 2 free books, reading log, Backyard Scavenger Hunt card, stickers and bookmarks while supplies last. Borrow a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the vegetable garden and patio just outside the library to the left and behind. We hope you can return to the library for more books throughout the summer, or you can read on your own!

Here is the list of weekly activities guests can do at the library or take home! Come when you can and bring a friend.

WEEK 1 ~ July 10-13: DIY Scavenger Hunt

WEEK 2 ~ July 17-20: Micro Adventure

WEEK 3 ~ July 24-27: Stick Tac Toe

WEEK 4 ~ July 31–Aug. 3: Camping Bingo

Summer CV Library Hours: Tue-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Call 237-3535 for more information. See you at the library!

