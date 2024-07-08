SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — Franklin County deputies handled two separate crashes Thursday — a Livermore Falls man injured in one and a Rumford woman charged in the other.

Deland Small, 70, of Livermore Falls was driving a 1994 Honda Goldwing motorcycle south on state Route 4 just before 2 p.m. when it rounded a corner and went into a ditch.

He suffered a possible head injury and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to the Lindbergh Airport in Phillips where LifeFlight of Maine was waiting, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Deputy Tyler Gray was assisted by Rangeley Fire Rescue Department.

About 5:50 p.m., Deputy Jesse Clement responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on South Shore Drive, which is off state Route 4, Lowell said.

A 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Samantha Glover, 30, of Rumford with a child passenger was heading west and drove off the road. Glover was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, Lowell said.

She was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and released the same day on $500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court on Aug. 6.

A conviction on each of the charges carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

