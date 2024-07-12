FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a New Sharon man Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman Jan. 20 in Franklin County.

Joey Savage, 58, of 2 Weeks Mill Road, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault and one count of violating conditions of release.

According Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Jacob Richards’ affidavit filed at a Farmington court, Savage allegedly held the woman down at one point during the assault.

Richards investigated the woman’s complaint earlier this year. After having no success attempting to talk to Savage at his house, he got an arrest warrant and took him into custody Jan. 22.

Savage has been held on $10,000 bail at the Franklin County Detention Center ever since, a corrections officer confirmed Friday.

A conviction for gross sexual assault carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for violating conditions of release is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

