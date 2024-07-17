JAY — Seven graduating high school seniors who are members of OTIS Federal Credit Union were recently awarded $1,000 OTIS FCU scholarships. The scholarship recipients submitted brief essays for consideration, along with completed scholarship applications, letters of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor, and copies of acceptance letters from a college, university, or technical school.

The 2024 OTIS FCU Scholarship winners are as follows:

Lily Shaffer – Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Charles Stevens, Jr. – Mt. Blue High School

Faith Maurais – Spruce Mountain High School

Aubrey Kachnovich – Spruce Mountain High School

Mary Hamblin – Spruce Mountain High School

Kasey Burns – Spruce Mountain High School

Griffin Achorn – Spruce Mountain High School

To be eligible for the OTIS scholarship, applicants were required to be a primary member of OTIS FCU, to be a graduating high school senior, to have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and to be continuing their higher education within one year of completing high school. Scholarship recipients were selected by the Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee, comprised of OTIS FCU employees as well as members of the OTIS FCU Board of Directors.

