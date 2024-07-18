WEST FARMINGTON – Franklin County Children’s Task Force offers opportunities for parents to connect with other parents with events like their Traveling Playgroup.

The group met for the first time at Walton’s Mill Park in West Farmington on Monday, July 8, and will meet again Monday, July 22, from 10 am to 11:30 a.m. Snacks and drinks are available for parents and their children as they mingle and discuss potential challenges or delights that they face as parents.

Parent Engagement Specialist Emily Rackliffe, said the event was created with the Maine Prevention Council and inspired by the need for parents to create social connections.

“Especially first time moms,” said Felicia Hinkley, an attendee at the event.

Monday, July 22, is currently the last date planned for the Travelling Playgroup, but Rackliffe said that more response and participation within the community will lead to more events being scheduled in the future.

Franklin County Children’s Task Force is also looking to identify community based spaces to connect parents and is working to create a map of available spaces. Those interested in helping out should attend the upcoming “Time to Convene” zoom sessions on July 17 at 9 a.m. and August 13 at 6 p.m. to share public spaces used to connect with others in Franklin County in order to create this map. Participants are eligible for $25 gift cards. Email rileigh@fcctf.org to register or for more information.

Another upcoming event is the Children’s Parade taking place Saturday, July 27, at Summer Fest in Farmington. This year’s theme is “farmland friends.” Line up starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Children’s Task Force office and the parade will start promptly at 11 a.m.

