Play

VIENNA — The Vienna Historical Society will present its annual play, “Romance in Vienny” at the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Vienna Mtn Rd at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, July 27. After a short sing-a-long of old-time music to get in the mood, cast members from neighboring towns will bring small town living in the 1920’s to life with all its personalities, eccentricities, shenanigans, activities and affairs of the heart in days gone by.

The play is written by our own local playwright, Beverly Wight Smith and is presented in a lighthearted, somewhat slapstick fashion for an hour or two of fun and relaxation. Admission: $10/adults, $5/kids 12 and under. Handicapped Accessible. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Ellie Andrews – 207-293-2044

Work Day

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will have a Community Work Day on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with many and various jobs like cleaning, painting, yard work, fixes and moving furniture. Light refreshments will be available. The painting of the exterior of the hall was recently completed and a good cleaning inside is long overdue. Users of the Grange are urged to help, but anyone is welcome.

If anyone is experienced in cutting down trees or willing to haul away trash, that would be awesome. Bring your tools. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street, in West Farmington. For more information, contact Bonnie Clark at 207 778 1416.

Job Corps

REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.”

Worship

FARMINGTON — Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship! This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731

Bible School

FARMINGTON —“The Great Jungle Journey,” Vacation Bible School, will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, Monday through Friday, July 29-August 2. It’s an epic cruise from Genesis to Revelation from 9:00 a.m. to Noon each day as we focus on the Seven Cs of History. Classes will be provided for ages 4 through Grade 6. Children will enjoy a fun time of exciting Bible Lessons, puppets, games, songs, crafts, science experiments, and snow cones! This event is FREE and open to the public. You can register at the door or call 778-9696 to register in advance.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, July 20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, July 19 will also be Dance Night, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost for dinner and the dance will be $20 For the dance only $10. The menu will feature baked chicken, potato salad with lemon lush for dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional.

Lunch

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social will meet the third Thursday of the month through November at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch and usually an activity. Aug 15, Free lunch, but donations appreciated to offset the cost of food. menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. All area senior citizens are welcome, not just Industry.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

FAYETTE — Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 20, 4:30 p.m. now to join us for a delicious meal that includes BBQ chicken, grilled hamburgers, and hotdogs, baked beans, a variety of salads, watermelon, chips, and beverages. During this dinner there will also be a summer pie sale held inside the air conditioned Starling Hall. Adults $12, children 6 – 12 years $6 and children under 6 are free. We look forward to seeing you soon! Starling Hall is located at 2769 ME-17, Fayette.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday July 22, 29; August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, performing a variety of favorite musical selection. Band members are: Paula Kaiser, Forest Blood, Kirk Lindstrom and Liz Blood.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11. Boots and Jeans is a band that includes Margaret Arsenault and friends. The band performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, August 20, and September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, July 17, July 31, August 14, August 28, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

