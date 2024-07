Vermont State



RANDOLPH CENTER, VT —Vermont State University is proud to congratulate Carson Zundel of Farmington, for being named to the President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Well done! President’s List designation is reserved for the students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

