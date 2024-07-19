UMF

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Chesterville: Breanna Maxim, High Honors;

East Wilton: Shaylynn Koban, High Honors;

Farmington: Elisabeth Ackerman, High Honors; Brittany Bailey, High Honors; Kellette Boynton, High Honors; Spencer Brennick, High Honors; Mar Byrd, High Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Neve Dauphinais, Honors; Amber Dionne, High Honors; Megan Dionne, High Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Bridie Frost, High Honors; Sakinah Fuzzell, Honors; Cog Gaffen, High Honors; Jillian Gamage, Honors; Sadie Gray, High Honors; Finley Grosz, Honors; Hannah Hall, Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Henry Hilton, High Honors; Christopher Houdeshell, High Honors; Shelby Iverson, High Honors; Alanha Ladd, High Honors; Nic Laro, High Honors; Valentina Levesque, High Honors; Ilana Lybarger, Honors; Liam Maher, Honors; Kolyn Mattson, Honors; Farmington: Sam Michelson, High Honors; George Miller, Honors; Pyam Morin, High Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Aidan Mulrooney, Honors; Mikayla Oliver, High Honors; Gray Paradis, High Honors; Daniel Parent, High Honors; Julianna Perkins, Honors; Alexis Ramee, Honors; Farmington: Kiely Reynolds, High Honors; Lilly Richards, High Honors; Katelyn Ryan, High Honors; Ella Sibole-Davis, Honors; Alice Staples, Honors; Josh Tait, High Honors; Anghy Tehuitzil Corral, Honors; Sophie Therrien, High Honors; Tessa Tillman, Honors; Morgan Towne, Honors; Grace White, High Honors; Hannah Wilbur, High Honors; Isaac Wrigley, Honors; Sam Wrigley, Honors; Ashley Young, High Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors;

Jay: Zane Armandi, Honors; Connor Blanche, Honors; Jordan Blanche, High Honors; Paris Howes, Honors; Donna Massarella, Honors; Rae Sawyer, Honors; Emma Towers, High Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, High Honors;

Madrid Twp: Anna Plog, High Honors;

Mount Vernon: Ev Dearborn, High Honors; Katie Gasper, High Honors; Cathy Landaeta, High Honors; Lina Martinez Nocito, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Taegan Heath, High Honors : Ashley Parlin, High Honors;

Phillips: Bailey Randle, High Honors;

Rangeley: Miranda Shelley, High Honors; Ellah Smith, High Honors;

Stratton: Julia Wells, High Honors;

Strong: Austin Marden, Honors; Emily Maxim, High Honors; Abigail Wilcox, High Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, High Honors;

Vienna: Summer Meeks, High Honors; Nate Rackliff, High Honors;

West Farmington: Hokulani Caroselli, High Honors;

Wilton: Marty Beckwith, Honors; Emma Dunn, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, High Honors; Mckella Ford, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Jayden Meader, Honors; Em Stinson, Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, High Honors; Alyssa Parker, High Honors.

